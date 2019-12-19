Barracuda Comeback Falls Short, Dropped 4-3 by Ontario

The San Jose Barracuda (9-14-0-2) took on the Ontario Reign (13-11-3-1) (Los Angeles Kings) at SAP Center on Wednesday Night and despite taking a second-period lead, they would fall 4-3. In the victory, the Reign extended their point streak to five games.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (7-8-2) suffered the loss after allowing four goals on 37 shots

Cal Peterson (12-9-4) earned the win for Ontario by stopping 29 of the 32 shots he faced

Maxim Letunov collected an assist to extend his home-point streak to eight games and now has points in 11 of his last 12

Nick DeSimone (3) scored for the second-straight game with a first period tally

Lukas Radil collected an assist and now has points in each game this season with the Barracuda

Joachim Blichfeld (10) tallied a goal and an assist and now has multiple points in four-straight games

Joel Kellman scored and tallied an assist to record his fourth multi-point game of the season

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Ontario 1 2 1 4

San Jose 1 1 1 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Ontario 37 0 2 4

San Jose 32 1 3 16

