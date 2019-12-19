Barracuda Comeback Falls Short, Dropped 4-3 by Ontario
December 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (9-14-0-2) took on the Ontario Reign (13-11-3-1) (Los Angeles Kings) at SAP Center on Wednesday Night and despite taking a second-period lead, they would fall 4-3. In the victory, the Reign extended their point streak to five games.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (7-8-2) suffered the loss after allowing four goals on 37 shots
Cal Peterson (12-9-4) earned the win for Ontario by stopping 29 of the 32 shots he faced
Maxim Letunov collected an assist to extend his home-point streak to eight games and now has points in 11 of his last 12
Nick DeSimone (3) scored for the second-straight game with a first period tally
Lukas Radil collected an assist and now has points in each game this season with the Barracuda
Joachim Blichfeld (10) tallied a goal and an assist and now has multiple points in four-straight games
Joel Kellman scored and tallied an assist to record his fourth multi-point game of the season
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Ontario 1 2 1 4
San Jose 1 1 1 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Ontario 37 0 2 4
San Jose 32 1 3 16
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2019
- Wild Ousts Heat in a 4-3 Overtime Thriller - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Comeback Falls Short, Dropped 4-3 by Ontario - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Defense Lacking in 10-4 Beatdown - Manitoba Moose
- Kirkland Goal Helps Heat Earn Point in Wednesday Tilt - Stockton Heat
- Power Trio Leads Reign past San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Earns Historic Win in 10-4 Thumping of Manitoba - Colorado Eagles
- Richard, Admirals Skate Past Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Richard Scores Twice in Admirals Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.