Power Trio Leads Reign past San Jose
December 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Jaret Anderson-Dolan (0-2-2), Boko Imama (0-2-2) and Austin Strand (1-1-2) each registered multi-point games as the Reign skated past the Barracuda in San Jose by way of a 4-3 final. Strand scored his second in as many games, while Paul LaDue (1-0-1) nabbed a goal in his first game back with the Reign since being assigned by Los Angeles. Cal Petersen (3 GA, 29 SVS) earned his twelfth victory of the season.
Date: December 18, 2019
Venue: SAP Center at San Jose - San Jose, CA
Box Score: https://bit.ly/2Zaz7Oc
Photos: https://bit.ly/36MGwWr
ONT Record: (13-11-3-1)
SJ Record: (9-14-0-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO FINAL
ONT 1 2 1 - 4
SJ 1 1 1 - 3
Shots PP
ONT 37 0/3
SJ 32 1/2
Three Stars:
Mason Bergh (1-0-1)
Joachim Blichfeld (1-1-2)
Boko Imama (0-2-2)
W: Cal Petersen (12-9-4)
L: Josef Korenar (7-8-2)
Next Game: Friday, December 20, 2019 vs. Tucson - 6:05 PM @ SAP Center at Tucson Convention Center Arena
