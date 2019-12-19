Power Trio Leads Reign past San Jose

Jaret Anderson-Dolan (0-2-2), Boko Imama (0-2-2) and Austin Strand (1-1-2) each registered multi-point games as the Reign skated past the Barracuda in San Jose by way of a 4-3 final. Strand scored his second in as many games, while Paul LaDue (1-0-1) nabbed a goal in his first game back with the Reign since being assigned by Los Angeles. Cal Petersen (3 GA, 29 SVS) earned his twelfth victory of the season.

Date: December 18, 2019

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose - San Jose, CA

Box Score: https://bit.ly/2Zaz7Oc

Photos: https://bit.ly/36MGwWr

ONT Record: (13-11-3-1)

SJ Record: (9-14-0-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO FINAL

ONT 1 2 1 - 4

SJ 1 1 1 - 3

Shots PP

ONT 37 0/3

SJ 32 1/2

Three Stars:

Mason Bergh (1-0-1)

Joachim Blichfeld (1-1-2)

Boko Imama (0-2-2)

W: Cal Petersen (12-9-4)

L: Josef Korenar (7-8-2)

Next Game: Friday, December 20, 2019 vs. Tucson - 6:05 PM @ SAP Center at Tucson Convention Center Arena

