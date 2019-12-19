Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Brennan Menell to Iowa
December 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Brennan Menell to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Menell was recalled by Minnesota on Dec. 5 and made his NHL debut on Dec. 10 vs. Anaheim. He played in five games with Minnesota, posting a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and averaged 13:59 in TOI/game. In 23 games this season with Iowa, Menell has recorded 19 points (2g, 17a), which leads all team defensemen. Among all AHL blueliners, he ranks T-2nd in power-play assists (9) T-3rd in assists, T-5th in power-play points (9), T-7th in points and T-9th in shots (65).
Iowa will face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins for the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Friday evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
