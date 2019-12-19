Blue Jackets Add Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson on Emergency Recall

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets added defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to the team's roster on an emergency basis. A 6'5", 192 lb. left-shooting native of Orebro, Sweden, Carlsson, 22 was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and posted 1-8-9 with ten penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 28 appearances for the Monsters this season.

In 17 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19, Carlsson supplied 0-3-3 with six penalty minutes and a -3 rating and posted a +1 rating in five postseason appearances for Columbus in 2017. In 131 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-19, Carlsson contributed 5-22-27 with 40 penalty minutes and a +6 rating. In 92 career SHL appearances for Linkoping HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Carlsson tallied 3-12-15 with eight penalty minutes and a +15 rating. Additionally, Carlsson represented Sweden in the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

