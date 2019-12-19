Tye Felhaber Reassigned to Texas
December 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Tye Felhaber has been reassigned by the Dallas Stars from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads, to Texas.
Felhaber, 21, is in his first professional season and played 18 games AHL with the Stars to begin the season. He earned his first professional point on Oct. 18, 2019, recording an assist against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound winger added six points (3-3=6) in six ECHL games with the Steelheads after being reassigned on Dec. 5.
The Pembroke, Ontario native had a monster season with the Ottawa 67's in 2018-19, finishing season second in the OHL with 59 goals and third with 109 points (59-50=109). The five-year OHL forward amassed 285 points (145-140=285) in 311 games for Ottawa and Saginaw since 2014.
The Stars face the Rockford IceHogs and the Chicago Wolves this weekend, playing three games in three days from Friday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 22. Friday night begins the stretch with a 7 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Tye Felhaber
(Taylor Sammarco)
