Richard, Admirals Skate Past Rampage

MILWAUKEE, WI - Anthony Richard scored two goals and Troy Grosenick made 23 saves to lead the Milwaukee Admirals (21-4-5) to a 2-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage (10-12-8) on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Joey LaLeggia scored the only goal for San Antonio, and Ville Husso made 23 saves in a losing effort. The Admirals improved to 4-0-2 in their last six games and earned their eighth straight win at home.

Richard opened the scoring for the Admirals at 17:04 of the first period. After Nolan Stevens narrowly missed a puck in the slot in the Admirals zone, Richard raced down the ice to create a 2-on-1 rush and beat Husso with a wrist shot from the right circle for his eighth goal of the season.

At 4:02 of the second period, Richard struck again. Alexandre Carrier sent a wrist shot on goal from the right point that Richard redirected past Husso for his ninth goal of the season and a 2-0 Milwaukee lead.

LaLeggia got the Rampage on the board at 13:40 of the second period. Andreas Borgman held the zone at the blue line, corralling a bouncing puck and spinning away from Admirals forward Rem Pitlick. Borgman then fired a low wrist shot towards the net that LaLeggia deflected past Grosenick for his second goal of the season.

The Rampage had opportunities to tie the score in the closing minutes. Borgman fired a shot off the crossbar, and Zach Nastasiuk had an opportunity from the slot in the dying seconds that was blocked.

San Antonio is 0-5-1 over the last six games, and they have lost five straight on the road.

The Rampage head to Winnipeg for a two-game set with the Manitoba Moose, beginning Saturday night at Bell MTS Place. Puck-drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: LaLeggia (2)

Ville Husso: 23 saves on 25 shots

Power Play: 0-for-2

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Anthony Richard - MIL

2) Troy Grosenick - MIL

3) Ville Husso - SA

