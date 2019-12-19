Kirkland Goal Helps Heat Earn Point in Wednesday Tilt

December 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Justin Kirkland found the back of the next with 3.7 seconds remaining in regulation, helping the Heat steal a point in a 4-3 overtime setback Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. Luke Philp led the offensive attack for Stockton, netting a pair in the tight struggle to push his torrid run to 13 goals in the Heat's last 14 contests. The rookie put the Heat ahead early but Iowa responded just 54 seconds later, Dmitry Sokolov's first of two scores in the second frame to give the Wild the edge heading into the third. After Philp tied the game at two apiece, Sam Anas put the Wild ahead 3-2 until Kirkland's late marker. Kyle Bauman then played hero 2:08 into overtime, giving the Wild their first win at Stockton Arena. The Heat have now recorded a point in five-straight games and six of their last seven overall.

GOALIES

W: Kaapo Kahkonen (32 shots, 29 saves)

OTL: Artyom Zagidulin (37 shots, 33 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Dmitry Sokolov (2g,1a), Second - Luke Philp (2g), Third - Kyle Bauman (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 32 shots, IA - 37 shots

Power Plays: STK - 1-3, IA - 0-2

- With two goals on the night, Luke Philp now has 13 goals in Stockton's last 14 games and is now the team goal-scoring leader after entering the game one behind Matthew Phillips and Buddy Robinson (12). Philp now has four multi-goal games this season.

- Brandon Davidson picked up a pair of assists, his third multi-point game of the season.

- Justin Kirkland's game-tying goal with 3.6 seconds remaining in regulation forced the game to OT. He extended his scoring streak to five games and how now registered at least a point in six of Stockton's last seven contests.

- Artyom Zagidulin made 33 saves in the game, giving him 95 over his last three appearances. He has recorded at least a point in 10-straight decisions.

- The Heat are now 10-0-1-2 on the year when scoring first.

- Stockton has registered at least a point in all seven all-time meetings with Iowa (5-0-2-0). Tonight's game was the first loss of any kind to the Wild on home ice (entered 3-0-0-0).

UP NEXT

The Heat hit the road for a three-game road stint sandwiched around the holiday break and will return to Stockton Arena for a 5 p.m. New Year's Eve game tilt against the San Jose Barracuda.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.