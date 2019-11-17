Moose Continue Streak, Stretch above .500

November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (9-8-0-0) claimed a 5-2 victory, their sixth straight, against the San Antonio Rampage (6-5-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Mikhail Berdin stood tall between the pipes for the Moose as he stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period. Nathan Todd led the Moose in shots with two, while Jordan Nolan and Jordan Kyrou led the Rampage with two registered attempts each. The first period remained scoreless.

In the second period, Mike Vecchione opened the scoring as he gave the Rampage the 1-0 advantage. Less than two minutes later, JC Lipon made a slick pass from down low and found Cole Maier in front of the net who scored shorthanded and tied the game 1-1. Just 21 seconds later, San Antonio answered and Jordan Kyrou gave the Rampage the 2-1 lead. With 0.7 seconds on the clock, Andrei Chibisov scored the equalizer for the Moose with the assist credited to Jansen Harkins making the game 2-2.

To start the third period, Leon Gawanke walked around a Rampage forward to get a shot off that hit the crossbar. The rebound was found by Cole Maier who scored the eventual game winner and gave the Moose the 3-2 advantage. Midway through the third period, the clubs were playing four-on-four when Kristian Vesalainen added to the Moose lead with a goal assisted by Cameron Schilling and Harkins. Just over three minutes later, Leon Gawanke found the back of the empty net and notched his first professional goal. Berdin collected an assist on Gawanke's goal. As the clock ran out, the Moose collected their sixth straight victory with their 5-2 win over the Rampage.

Quick Hits

Moose collect their sixth straight win

JC Lipon notched his 200th career AHL point

Jansen Harkins improves to a nine-game point streak (3G, 12A)

Harkins currently holds the longest active point streak in the AHL and tied for the third longest of the season

Cole Maier posted his first professional multi-goal game What's Next?

The Moose hit the road to take on the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The game will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.come/listenlive.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.