'Canes Recall Luostarinen from Charlotte
November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Eetu Luostarinen from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Luostarinen, 21, made his NHL debut against the New York Rangers on Nov. 7 and recorded his first career NHL point with an assist against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 11. He has tallied eight points (5g, 3a) in 12 AHL games with Charlotte this season, ranking tied for first on the Checkers in goals and tied for second in points. The 6'3", 186-pound forward played three seasons for KalPa (Finland) from 2016-19, recording 63 points (24g, 39a) in 141 career Liiga games. He represented Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, appearing in four games and winning gold. The Siilinjarvi, Finland, native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.
The Hurricanes visit the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.