Chicago Wolves Add Pirri, Roy

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that forwards Brandon Pirri and Nicolas Roy have been assigned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

The 28-year-old Pirri returns to the place where he has enjoyed so much success -- producing 47 goals and 47 assists in just 86 games the previous two years. He was leading the AHL in scoring last season -- posting 18 goals and 24 assists in 29 games -- when Vegas added him for good on Jan. 5.

Pirri proceeded to score seven goals in his first eight games for the Golden Knights and finished with 12 goals in 31 games. This season, Pirri produced one assist in 11 games with Vegas before clearing the NHL's waiver process Sunday.

Roy has shuttled between the Wolves and the Golden Knights this season. The 22-year-old owns one assist in seven games with the Wolves to go with one goal and two assists in six games for Vegas. He recorded his first NHL goal on Oct. 27 against Anaheim.

The Wolves play at Iowa at 5 p.m. today before returning to Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the 1,000th regular-season home game in franchise history. To find the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

