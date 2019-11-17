Gulls' Streak Continues with 5-1 Win

November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls won their fourth straight game on home ice following a 5-1 win over the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls improved to 7-1-0-0 their last eight games and to 31-18-1-2 against the Reign all-time. The Gulls concluded a stretch of six games over a nine-day period from Nov. 8-16) where the club posted a 5-1-0-0 record, while also improving to 7-1-0-0 in November. San Diego's seven November wins co-lead the AHL (also Manitoba and Milwaukee).

San Diego has scored 20 goals the last three games (6.67 goals-per game), the most goals in a three-game stretch in franchise history (previous: 16, Apr. 6-10, 2016). San Diego has scored 41 goals the last seven games (5.9 goals-per game) with the club's 51 goals this season tied for the most scored through the club's first 14 games (also 2018-19). San Diego's 27 goals on home ice through six games is also the most in club history to date (previous: 24 in 2016-17).

San Diego scored shorthanded for the seventh time in seven games, the fourth straight game with a goal while a man down. The Gulls lead the AHL in shorthanded goals this season and have outscored the opposition power play 7-4 in that span (25-29 on the penalty kill).

Anthony Stolarz extended his career-high win streak to seven games, stopping 26-of-27 shots to improve to 7-4-0.

Chris Wideman tallied two assists to mark his third straight multi-point effort with seven points in the three contests (2-6=8). Wideman also has his second four-game point streak (3-6=9) of the season to mark 14 points his last 10 games (6-8=14). Wideman co-leads all AHL defensemen in scoring (6-8=14) and goals, while co-lead San Diego in scoring.

Max Comtois recorded his two assists, his second multi-assist effort the last three games (0-4=4), including his first career shorthanded point.

Alex Broadhurst also added two assists, his first multi-point game as a Gull, pushing his point streak to five gams (2-4=6).

Justin Kloos scored San Diego's seventh shorthanded goal in as many games at 6:11 of the second period. The goal marked his third the last three games, pushing his point streak to three games (3-2=5). He also has two shorthanded goals, tied for the team lead (also Carrick and Alex Broadhurst), one shy of the club's single-season mark.

Sam Carrick picked up an assist to push his point streak to six games (7-2=9). Carrick has 13 points his last 10 games (8-5=13), co-leading San Diego in scoring (8-6=14).

Chase De Leo opened the scoring 36 seconds into the second period, his third goal of the season, to push his point streak to three games (2-2=4).

Daniel Sprong scored his fourth goal at 15:26 of the third period (PPG), pushing his point streak to four games (1-3=4).

Kiefer Sherwood scored an empty-net goal to mark his sixth goal and push his point streak to four games (3-2=5). He has picked up 4-5=9 points his last eight games.

Hunter Drew scored his second goal of the season with 31 seconds in regulation, his second point in as many games (1-1=2).

Janie Hakanpaa recorded an assist, his sixth assist his last seven games (0-6=6). Simon Benoit earned an assist to mark his third point in two games (1-2=3) and fourth point in four contests (1-3=4).

Tonight's attendance was 9,515.

Gulls will be off for a week and return to action Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Chase De Leo

On getting back to .500

I don't know what really changed or clicked, but the last little while, everyone's been contributing and doing their job. Everything is just clicking right now. It's nice to get that win and get back to .500 on home ice in front of the best fans in the league.

On what changed between the first two periods

The last few games we've been in a really good rhythm, just playing the right way. Playing simple, but making the plays and not forcing too much. We had all four lines and all defense going, and obviously Stolarz had a really good game as well.

On his goal in front of the net

It's huge. Last year, that's where I found success. I'm going to go back there this year and hopefully keep getting rewarded.

On tensions at the end of the game

It's pretty standard. It's expected to get a lot uglier throughout the year. Obviously, it's a competitive league and you want to win every single game. When you play the same team that many times it's bound to happen. We're all going to stand up for each other and protect each other in this room, and we expect the same from them.

Justin Kloos

On getting back to .500

It was important. We've been climbing uphill ever since the start of the year and we're back to neutral. Now it's just about climbing up those standings each night, carrying the way we've all played this month.

On his shorthanded goal

A couple goals last night went upper-left on his glove side and that's what I was thinking the whole way down. I was thinking of a backhand and making him move a little. Fortunately, I made it just over his glove.

On the team scoring seven shorthanded goals the last seven games

Things have been bouncing our way lately. You don't want to cheat too much with your offense on the penalty kill, because the number one thing you're doing out there is keeping the puck out of your net. It's been going well. We have opportunistic guys and hopefully we'll keep that going.

On Stolarz

[Anthony Stolarz] has been great. Even when we came out of the gates slow toward the start of the year, he was always solid and kept us in the game. I'm glad that we can get him some help and put up some support offensively.

On the penalty kill

You can definitely play a little more freely. If you're worried about the puck going in your net, you might be on your heels a little bit and you won't get some of these shorthanded breakaways. Playing with confidence on the PK will help drive a shorthanded goal here and there, but will ultimately keep the puck out of our net.

Chris Wideman

On the second period

It was important to get a good start. It was a huge goal by De Leo to start the second period and I think the team built from there. We had tons of chances on the power play. The final was 5-1 but it could have been even more than that, but their goalie played well. It was a great weekend for our team. Getting back to .500 was our goal and we've accomplished that, so now it's time to take another step.

On getting back to .500

Any time you get in the hole 0-6 is difficult. It's tough to feel good about yourself. This is the team that we thought we were going to be and we are excited about that.

On eight points in his last three games

Teammates are playing really well. Up-and-down our lineup guys are contributing, from the goalie out. It's been a while since I've had this much fun playing hockey. It was a good night tonight and I'm excited for practice on Monday.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the busy November schedule

We would have those six and seven day breaks early in the season and they were just so hard on you because you're analyzing just a small little snapshot. Now we get to sit on a number of games where we have really straightened the ship out and things are going in the right direction. So, good on the guys. They've really bought into how they have to play and they continue to execute every night and it makes it very enjoyable to come to the rink.

On the 5-on-3 penalty kill

That was huge. That was as big as it gets. It really was. Usually when you kill a long 5-on-3 it's a deciding factor in the outcome of a game. For us, it not only kept them off the scoreboard, but what an incredible uplift for the teammates and even more important for the guys in the penalty box. You're sitting there watching your guys blocking shots, winning faceoffs, taking hits and your goalie making those big saves. Pretty spectacular effort all around.

On getting back to .500

It's a lot of work to get to .500 and I don't say that lightly because we dug ourselves out. That was deep, we were in that hole. It also gave us a little but of a template of what we were doing, wasn't working and I'm going to take the majority of the blame for how we got off to our start. I don't think I prepared the team well at the beginning and I think it showed in our play. I think our players have really made steps to improve their game and to play the right way. It makes it not only enjoyable but also really easy to coach right now.

