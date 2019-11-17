Flames Recall Dillon Dube

November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Dillon Dube from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also assigned forward Alan Quine to Stockton (AHL).

Dube, a native of Cochrane, Alberta is a point-per-game player for the Stockton Heat this season with four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 13 games. The left-shot center skated in 25 games for the Flames a season ago recording a goal and four assists for five points. He also skated in 37 games for the Stockton Heat in 2018-19 recording 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points in his first full professional season. The Flames drafted Dube in the second round, 56th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old played his junior hockey for the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) and captained Team Canada's World Junior team in 2017 to a gold medal.

DILLON DUBE - CENTER

BORN: Golden, BC DATE: July 20, 1998

HEIGHT: 5'11" WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 2nd round (56th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.