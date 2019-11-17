Toronto Marlies Edge Texas Stars 4-3

TORONTO, Ontario - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. The Stars led after the first period but three goals in the second turned the game in favor of Toronto. After pulling within one, the Marlies shut the door.

Texas took the lead just five minutes into the game as Michael Mersch scored his third goal in two games, scoring again on the power play. The forward cleaned up a shot that Emil Djuse blasted toward the net from the blue line for his team-leading third power play goal this season. Midway through the period, Pierre Engvall put a wrist shot over the glove side of Jake Oettinger to level the score at one. The Stars regained the lead moments later when Josh Melnick slid a perfect pass to John Nyberg who blasted a one timer past Michael Hutchinson in goal.

A minute and a half before the intermission, the Marlies took a tripping penalty that sent the Stars on a power play. The advantage crossed over to the second period and the home team spoiled the advantage for Texas. Egor Korshkov went top shelf for a shorthanded goal just 11 seconds into the middle frame to tie the game at two. As the second period continued, Nicholas Baptiste and Matt Read each tallied a goal to take a 4-2 lead over Texas.

The Stars peppered the net with 37 shots overall with 20 shots coming in the third period alone. Adam Mascherin cashed in and brought Texas within one with his first goal of the season. Dillon Heatherington created a two-on-one opportunity for Tanner Kero and Mascherin as he tossed the puck to the blue line. Kero drew the defender away in front of the net, leading Mascherin wide open to rip his shot into the net. Mascherin's first of the year brought the score to 4-3 as it tucked under the blocker of Hutchinson to make it a one goal game.

In the remainder of the period, Texas battled hard for the equalizer, including two opportunities on the power play, but could not find the back of the net. With only seconds remaining in the contest, Jason Robertson fired a shot at the goal that bounced off the netminder's shoulder. Moments after that, Gavin Bayreuther had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but was thwarted by a broken stick. Eventually, Texas ran out of time and suffered a hard-fought 4-3 loss.

Texas saw a total of five opportunities on the man advantage and converted on one while killing off a pair of penalties. Oettinger suffered the loss after surrendering four goals on Toronto's 24 shots. On the winning side, Hutchinson held Texas to three goals on their 37 shots.

Texas plays one final road game next Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 7 p.m. against the San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center before returning home for a five-game home stand. The Stars face the Rockford IceHogs for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

