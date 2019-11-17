Maier Scores Twice as Moose Top Rampage

WINNIPEG, MB - Cole Maier scored two goals, including the game-winner, and Mikhail Berdin stopped 35 shots to lead the Manitoba Moose (9-8-0) to their sixth straight victory with a 5-2 win over the San Antonio Rampage (6-5-5) on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Mike Vecchione and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Rampage, who fell to 0-3-2 over their last five games.

Maier broke a 2-2 tie at 3:26 of the third period with his second goal of the contest. Off a face-off win, defenseman Leon Gawanke stepped around a check at the right point and walked the puck into the high slot. Gawanke rang the crossbar, but the rebound sat in the crease for Maier to slam home for a 3-2 Manitoba lead.

Kristian Vesalainen added to the Moose lead at 13:24, driving the net from the left wing. The puck rolled off Vesalainen's stick but caromed over the goal line off of Rampage defenseman Niko Mikkola for Vesalainen's third goal of the season, making it 4-2.

Gawanke sealed the Moose victory with his first professional goal into an empty net at 16:46 of the third period.

San Antonio opened the scoring at 3:52 of the second period when Vecchione snapped a wrist shot past Berdin from the left circle for his ninth goal of the season. Vecchione is tied for the team-lead in goal scoring, and he has seven goals in his last nine games.

The Moose drew even at 5:56 with a shorthanded goal. JC Lipon forced a turnover at the Manitoba blue line and skated the puck down into the Rampage zone before dropping a pass to Maier in front for his first of the afternoon. It was the third shorthanded goal surrendered by San Antonio this season.

Kyrou restored the Rampage lead 21 seconds later off a fortunate bounce. Kyrou attempted a centering pass in front of the Moose net that was intercepted by Moose defenseman Nelson Nogier. Attempting to clear the front of the net, Nogier inadvertently fired the puck off teammate Derek Hulak, the puck bouncing into the net for Kyrou's third goal of the season and a 2-1 Rampage lead.

Sunday was the first game in the last six in which Berdin surrendered more than one goal.

The Moose tied the game 2-2 in the closing seconds of the period. With a face-off in the Moose zone and nine seconds left on the clock, the Rampage turned the puck over at the blue line to send Manitoba's Andrei Chibisov in on a breakaway. Chibisov beat Husso between the pads with .7 seconds remaining for his fourth goal of the season.

The Rampage are 0-12-1 in their last 13 visits to Bell MTS Place. The Moose have won eight of their last nine games to move one point ahead of San Antonio in the Central Division standings.

The Rampage make their first visit of the season to Allstate Arena on Tuesday to take on the Chicago Wolves. The Rampage are 1-0-1 against the Wolves this season. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Vecchione (9); Kyrou (3)

Ville Husso: 28 saves on 32 shots

Power Play: 1-for-3

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) Cole Maier - MB

2) Andrei Chibisov - MB

3) Mikhail Berdin - MB

