Eagles Recall Forward Ty Lewis

November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Ty Lewis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Lewis has appeared in six games this season with the Eagles, while notching one goal and one assist in four contests with the Grizzlies.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT.

