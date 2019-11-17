Eagles Recall Forward Ty Lewis
November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Ty Lewis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Lewis has appeared in six games this season with the Eagles, while notching one goal and one assist in four contests with the Grizzlies.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2019
- Lias Andersson Assigned by NY Rangers, Tim Gettinger Recalled - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Edge Texas Stars 4-3 - Texas Stars
- Maier Scores Twice as Moose Top Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Eagles Recall Forward Ty Lewis - Colorado Eagles
- 'Canes Recall Luostarinen from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Hicketts Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Close out Back-To-Back against Texas - Toronto Marlies
- Center Rhett Gardner Added to Texas from Dallas - Texas Stars
- Flames Recall Dillon Dube - Stockton Heat
- Chicago Wolves Add Pirri, Roy - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs, Versteeg Mutually Agree on Release from AHL Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Sabres Recall Thompson from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Game 15 Preview: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Bested by Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Gulls' Streak Continues with 5-1 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Handed Sixth-Straight Loss After Late Collapse in Stockton - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.