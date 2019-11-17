Center Rhett Gardner Added to Texas from Dallas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned center Rhett Gardner to the Texas Stars.

Gardner, 23, made his NHL debut with the Stars on Oct. 5 at St. Louis. He has appeared in eight games for Dallas on the season, producing eight shots and an even plus/minus. In nine AHL contests with Texas, he has recorded six points (3-3=6), which are tied for fourth on the team. His .67 points per game are tied for 14th most amongst all AHL rookies.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Moose Jaw, Sask. was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Gardner met the Stars in Toronto, Ontario today ahead of the club's game against the Toronto Marlies at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop in Toronto is at 4 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. CST.

