Lias Andersson Assigned by NY Rangers, Tim Gettinger Recalled

November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have loaned forward Lias Andersson to the Wolf Pack and have recalled forward Tim Gettinger.

Andersson, a third-year pro, has skated in 17 games with the Rangers this season, registering one assist and four penalty minutes. In 66 career games with New York, the 21-year-old Smogen, Sweden native has three goals and six assists for nine points, along with 33 PIM. In 61 total AHL games with the Wolf Pack over the last two years, Andersson has 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points, plus 33 PIM.

Gettinger, 21, has skated in 17 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering four goals and two assists for six points, along with six penalty minutes. The Cleveland, Ohio native was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round, 141st overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack's next action is their "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game this Wednesday, November 20 against the Syracuse Crunch, with faceoff at 11:00 AM. That is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and one large popcorn, all for just $40. Also, the Wolf Pack are offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays" this season. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID).

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.