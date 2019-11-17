Barracuda Handed Sixth-Straight Loss After Late Collapse in Stockton

The San Jose Barracuda (4-8-0-1) were handed their sixth-straight loss on Saturday at the Stockton Arena after the Stockton Heat (9-3-1-2) (Calgary Flames) managed to tie the game in the third period before scoring with 17 seconds remaining to earn a 3-2 win.

PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge (1-4-0) took the loss for San Jose, allowing three goals on 36 shots

The 33 saves for Shortridge matched a career high

The six-consecutive losses (0-5-0-1) matches the longest such streak in team history and the five consecutive regulation losses is the most in franchise history

Alex True (4) snapped a five-game scoreless streak and now co-leads the Barracuda in goals

Jeff Viel (3) snapped a six-game goalless drought with his first-period goal

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Stockton 1 0 2 3

San Jose 2 0 0 2

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Stockton 36 1 3 6

San Jose 31 0 3 6

