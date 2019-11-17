Barracuda Handed Sixth-Straight Loss After Late Collapse in Stockton
November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (4-8-0-1) were handed their sixth-straight loss on Saturday at the Stockton Arena after the Stockton Heat (9-3-1-2) (Calgary Flames) managed to tie the game in the third period before scoring with 17 seconds remaining to earn a 3-2 win.
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (1-4-0) took the loss for San Jose, allowing three goals on 36 shots
The 33 saves for Shortridge matched a career high
The six-consecutive losses (0-5-0-1) matches the longest such streak in team history and the five consecutive regulation losses is the most in franchise history
Alex True (4) snapped a five-game scoreless streak and now co-leads the Barracuda in goals
Jeff Viel (3) snapped a six-game goalless drought with his first-period goal
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Stockton 1 0 2 3
San Jose 2 0 0 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Stockton 36 1 3 6
San Jose 31 0 3 6
