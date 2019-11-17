Sabres Recall Thompson from Rochester

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres (NHL) announced today that the team has recalled forward Tage Thompson from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Thompson, 22, earns his first recall of the season to Buffalo after recording six goals and six assists for 12 points in 15 games with Rochester to begin the 2019-20 campaign. He's also second in the American Hockey League with a team-high 67 shots on goal and averaging at least four shots per game.

Last season, Thompson, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, skated in eight games with Rochester, recording nine points (6+3) while also scoring two goals in three Calder Cup Playoff games.

A first-round selection (16th overall) of the St. Louis Blues in 2016, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward has registered 21 points (10+11) in 106 career NHL games with Buffalo and St. Louis while also adding 41 points (21+20) in 69 AHL appearances with Chicago, Rochester and San Antonio.

