Marlies Close out Back-To-Back against Texas

November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies are back in action today for the second half of a back-to-back against the Texas Stars.

An explosive six-goal second period propelled the Marlies to an 8-4 win over the visiting Stars yesterday, extending their home win streak to five straight. Toronto was 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and was 1-for-3 on the power play. Nick Baptiste scored their second shorthanded goal of the season in the second period.

Kenny Agostino scored his second career hat trick with goals at 4:29 of the first period and 6:37 and 10:18 of the second period in yesterday's game. Agostino now has 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) through 12 games this season. Jeremy Bracco recorded three assists in yesterday's contest, becoming the fifth player in franchise history for all time assists (94). Bracco sits fourth in team scoring with 13 points (2-11-13) through 14 games.

"I liked a lot about our game, especially our start," said Sheldon Keefe following yesterday's game. "We spent a lot of time on their half of the ice, a lot of time with the puck. We attacked the net with a lot more frequency all throughout the game, so I liked that." The Marlies will look to keep the momentum going and build on yesterday's success during today's contest. Today's game marks the second of four against the Texas Stars this season.

Puck drops at 4PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the official Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

9-2-2-1 Overall Record 3-11-0-2

1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-1-0-0

2-0-0-0 Streak 0-9-0-1

55 Goals For 37

41 Goals Against 64

22.6% Power Play Percentage 13.8%

81.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.8%

P. Aberg (8)

K. Agostino (8) Leading Goal Scorer J. Robertson (4)

P. Aberg (15) Leading Points Scorer E. Djuse (9)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader L. Bow (2)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.