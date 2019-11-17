Reign Bested by Gulls
November 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign lost for the second time in as many nights to the San Diego Gulls, as they fell 5-1 on Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Defenseman Kale Clague scored the Reign's lone goal in defeat, his third tally of the season.
Date: November 16, 2019
Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1116BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1116Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1116PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (8-6-2-0)
SD Record: (7-7-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 1 -- 1
SD 0 2 3 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 29 0/4
SD 37 1/5
Three Stars -
1. Anthony Stolarz (SD)
2. Justin Kloos (SD)
3. Chris Wideman (SD)
W: Anthony Stolarz (7-4-0)
L: Cal Petersen (8-6-2)
Next Game: Friday, November 22, 2019 @ Tucson - 6:05 PM PST @ Tucson Convention Center
