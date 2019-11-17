Reign Bested by Gulls

The Ontario Reign lost for the second time in as many nights to the San Diego Gulls, as they fell 5-1 on Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Defenseman Kale Clague scored the Reign's lone goal in defeat, his third tally of the season.

Date: November 16, 2019

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1116BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1116Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1116PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (8-6-2-0)

SD Record: (7-7-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 1 -- 1

SD 0 2 3 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 29 0/4

SD 37 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Anthony Stolarz (SD)

2. Justin Kloos (SD)

3. Chris Wideman (SD)

W: Anthony Stolarz (7-4-0)

L: Cal Petersen (8-6-2)

Next Game: Friday, November 22, 2019 @ Tucson - 6:05 PM PST @ Tucson Convention Center

