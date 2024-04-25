Moose Blanked by Stars, 2-0
April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (0-2) rematched with the Central Division's Texas Stars (2-0) on Thursday evening at H-E-B Center for Game 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs First Round.
Texas opened the scoring at the 12:51 mark of the first with a power play goal from Fredrik Karlstrom. Christian Kyrou grabbed the puck at the point and sent the disc down to the wing to Karlstrom. The forward walked into open space and beat Thomas Milic with a quick shot. The goal was the lone scoring play of the opening frame. Despite outshooting the Stars by a count of 14-6, the Moose were down 1-0 heading into the first intermission. Milic ended the frame with five stops while Remi Poirier snared all 13 Moose shots he faced in the stanza.
Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the middle frame. Both teams were granted a pair of chances on the power play, with the Texas opportunity briefly carrying over to the third period. Manitoba poured on the pressure and outshot Texas 16-11 in the middle frame, but Poirier continued to stymie Manitoba's attack. The Moose continued to trail 1-0 heading into the final 20 minutes of play.
Texas struck for a second power play tally from Karlstrom 2:31 into the third period. Justin Hryckowian beat a pair of Moose defenders to a puck in the corner. He knocked the disc free on his backhand to the front of the net where Karlstrom was waiting to stickhandle it up and past Milic. Later in the frame the Stars were granted a penalty shot but Milic stayed with Bourque and forced the forward to shoot wide. With Manitoba down a pair and time ticking, Milic was called to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. The Moose were unable to solve Poirier as the horn sounded to end the contest. Milic was hit with the loss and ended with 20 stops, while Poirier picked up the shutout victory and made 41 saves of his own.
Quotable
Moose Forward Dominic Toninato
"This team has been through a lot. A lot of ups and downs. Like you said, we were down there at the bottom and then clawed our way back out of that. It just felt like we fought all year to get into this position. Guys really bought into their roles and I thought the team really came together. We were peaking at the right time but just came up short."
Statbook
14 Moose skaters tallied at least one shot on goal
Tyrel Bauer made his AHL playoffs debut
Five Moose recorded at least four shots on goal
Prepared by Anthony Fusco
