Stars' Stankoven Voted Winner of 2023-24 Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as AHL's Outstanding Rookie

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Logan Stankoven has been voted the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie for the 2023-24 season.

The award was voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league's 32 cities.

A second-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven was leading the entire American Hockey League in scoring with 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 47 games at the time of his recall to Dallas in February. Despite spending the final two months of the season in the NHL, Stankoven finished first among AHL rookies in points and third in both goals and assists, and his 1.21 points per game stood as the second-highest average in the league. The 21-year-old native of Kamloops, B.C., participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic and was voted to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL First All-Star Team.

Since making his NHL debut on Feb. 24, Stankoven has tallied six goals and eight assists in 24 regular-season games with Dallas, as well as one assist in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

This award, which was first presented by the AHL in 1947, honors the late Dudley (Red) Garrett, a promising young player who lost his life during World War II while serving in the Royal Canadian Navy. Garrett split his only pro season, 1942-43, between the AHL's Providence Reds and the NHL's New York Rangers.

Previous winners of the Red Garrett Award include Terry Sawchuk (1949), Jim Anderson (1955), Bill Sweeney (1958), Roger Crozier (1964), Gerry Desjardins (1968), Rick Middleton (1974), Darryl Sutter (1980), Pelle Lindbergh (1981), Steve Thomas (1985), Ron Hextall (1986), Brett Hull (1987), Donald Audette (1990), Felix Potvin (1992), Corey Hirsch (1993), Darcy Tucker (1996), Daniel Briere (1998), Darren Haydar (2003), Nathan Gerbe (2009), Tyler Ennis (2010), Tyler Toffoli (2013), Matt Murray (2015), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mason Appleton (2018), Alex Barré-Boulet (2019), Josh Norris (2020), Jack Quinn (2022) and Tye Kartye (2023).

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

