Admirals to Face Texas in Division Semifinals
April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will take on the Texas Stars in the Central Division Semifinals beginning with game one in Cedar Park, TX on Thursday, May 2nd at 7 pm.
Game two is slated for Saturday May 4th before the series shifts to Panther Arena for games three, and if necessary, four and five.
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C4-Texas Stars
Game 1 - Thu., May 2 - Milwaukee at Texas, 7 CT
Game 2 - Sat., May 4 - Milwaukee at Texas, 7 CT
Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Texas at Milwaukee, 7 CT
*Game 4 - Fri., May 10 - Texas at Milwaukee, 7 CT
*Game 5 - Sun., May 12 - Texas at Milwaukee, 5 CT
*if necessary
The Admirals finished the regular season as the Central Division Champions, accumulating a 47-22-2-1 record and 97 points, while the Stars ended the regular season with a 33-33-4-2 mark and 72 points. Per AHL rule, because the distance between the teams is over 350 miles, the team with more points in the regular season has the choice to play the first two games at home or the final three in the best-of-five series.
Milwaukee had a 5-3 record against Texas during the regular season, including a 3-1 mark at Panther Arena. Egor Afanasyev and Tye Felhaber were tied for the team lead in scoring against the Stars with two goals and four assists each.
This is the second consecutive season and the fourth time overall that the two teams have met in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Last season the Ads defeated the Stars in five games to advance to the Western Conference Finals before eventually falling to Coachella Valley.
Tickets for games three, four and five are on sale now at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, in person at the Admirals office 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, or over the phone at 414-227-0550.
