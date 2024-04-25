Texas Advances to Face Milwaukee in the Central Division Semifinals
April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
Milwaukee Admirals' Denis Gurianov and Texas Stars' Kyle McDonald on game night
(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander )
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, advanced to the Central Division Semifinals on Thursday, where they'll meet the Milwaukee Admirals in a best-of-five series starting next week. The first two games will take place at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
After defeating the Manitoba Moose 6-3 in Game One on Tuesday, the Stars earned a 2-0 victory Thursday in Game Two to complete a sweep of the best-of-three first round series.
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-five)
Game 1: Thursday, May 2 - Milwaukee at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT Game 2: Saturday, May 4 - Milwaukee at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT Game 3: Wednesday, May 8 - Texas at Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 7:00 p.m. CT *Game 4: Friday, May 10 - Texas at Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 7:00 p.m. CT *Game 5: Sunday, May 12 - Texas at Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 5:00 p.m. CT *if necessary
The Stars and Admirals have met three times before in the Calder Cup Playoffs, including the 2023 Central Division Finals, where Milwaukee edged Texas in a decisive Game Five on May 21, 2023 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Texas defeated the Admirals in four games during the 2013 first round after the Stars won the South Division, and the Admirals won the first-ever playoff series between the teams in six games during the 2010-11 first round.
Texas and Milwaukee faced off eight times during the 2023-24 regular season, with the Stars going 3-3-1-1 in the series. In their first meeting, the Stars topped the Admirals 3-2 in Milwaukee on Oct. 21 and won again 6-4 in Cedar Park on Nov. 10. The Admirals picked up a 5-4 overtime victory the next night at the H-E-B Center, before sweeping a mid-January series at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Then in the midst of a franchise record 19-game winning streak, the Admirals earned a 2-1 shootout win against the Stars on Feb. 10 up in Wisconsin. Lastly, the teams split a late-season series in the Lone Star State, with Texas winning 4-3 on Apr. 6 and Milwaukee winning the rematch 3-1 on Apr. 7.
The winner of the best-of-five division semifinal series will face the winner of the other division semifinal between the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Rockford IceHogs in a best-of-five Central Division Final series.
Tickets for the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at www.texasstars.com/tickets. For more information, call 512-GO-STARS (467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com (mailto:Tickets@TexasStars.com).
Images from this story
|
Milwaukee Admirals' Denis Gurianov and Texas Stars' Kyle McDonald on game night
(Ross Bonander )
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2024
- Admirals to Face Texas in Division Semifinals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas Advances to Face Milwaukee in the Central Division Semifinals - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Drop Heartbreaker in Game 1 to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Will Lockwood Scores Late Shorthanded Goal To Give Checkers Game 1 Win Over Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Join the Amerks for a Pregame Block Party Ahead of Playoff Opener Friday at Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Stars' Bourque Voted Winner of 2023-24 Les Cunningham Award as AHL MVP - AHL
- Mavrik Bourque Wins Les Cunningham Award as Most Valuable Player - Texas Stars
- Abbotsford Canucks Take Game One as Their Quest for the Calder Cup Commences in Colorado - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Begin Playoffs Saturday in Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Logan Stankoven Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie - Texas Stars
- Stars' Stankoven Voted Winner of 2023-24 Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as AHL's Outstanding Rookie - AHL
- T-Birds Put Bow on Record-Breaking 2023-24 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Great Playoff Seats Still Available for Game 1 this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Friday Pig Roast Highlights Griffins Promotions for Central Division Semifinals vs. IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Parssinen Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Visit Checkers in Game 1 of Calder Cup Playoffs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners, Sign Reid Dyck to ATO, Sign Bryce Montgomery to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Spectacular in Game One Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Tally 46 Shots in 2-0 Game One Loss to Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Top Condors in Opening Game - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Advances to Face Milwaukee in the Central Division Semifinals
- Mavrik Bourque Wins Les Cunningham Award as Most Valuable Player
- Logan Stankoven Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie
- Bourque's Four-Point Night Sparks Stars' Win in Game One
- Mavrik Bourque Claims AHL's John B. Sollenberger Trophy as Scoring Champion