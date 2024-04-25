Wolf Pack Visit Checkers in Game 1 of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack open their Calder Cup journey tonight at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. The Wolf Pack visit the Charlotte Checkers for Game 1 of their best-of-three, First Round series.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

The Wolf Pack and Checkers met eight times during the 2023-24 season, with the Checkers winning seven of those matchups. Charlotte held a record of 7-1-0-0, while the Wolf Pack went 1-5-2-0. At the Coliseum, the Checkers were a perfect 4-0-0-0, while the Pack collected a point with a record of 0-3-1-0.

Last time out, it was the Wolf Pack who struck back with a 5-2 victory at the XL Center on April 14 th .

After a goalless first period, Casey Fitzgerald put the Checkers ahead just 43 seconds into the middle stanza. His beautiful individual effort was capped off with a backhand shot that beat Louis Domingue for his fourth goal of the season.

Adam Edström got the Wolf Pack even at 9:06, tipping in a shot from Adam Sýkora for his tenth goal of the season. Hartford then was awarded a five-minute powerplay when Patrick Khodorenko was issued a major penalty for cross-checking at 10:35.

On the ensuing powerplay, Brett Berard gave the Wolf Pack the lead for good at 14:33. Berard ripped a shot from the left-wing side that beat Spencer Knight, rang the back bar, and came firing out of the net. Initially, the play was ruled no goal on the ice. At the next stoppage, the officials reviewed the play and determined the puck did cross the goal line.

Edström made it 3-1 at 16:28, converting on a shorthanded breakaway for his first multi-goal game in the AHL. His second shorthanded goal of the season would stand as the eventual game-winner.

Jaroslav Chmelaø converted a breakaway of his own 3:55 into the third period, scoring the first goal of his professional career. Brennan Othmann joined in on the fun at 6:36, tapping in a feed at the backdoor from Berard to make it 5-1 Wolf Pack.

Rasmus Asplund drew the Checkers within three at 13:13, but that would be as close as the visitors got it.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 loss to the Providence Bruins on Sunday afternoon at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Trevor Kuntar opened the scoring 13:29 into the game, driving to the net before stuffing a backhand bid by Dylan Garand for his tenth goal of the season. Less than three minutes later, the Wolf Pack responded.

Anton Blidh sent a pass to the top of the crease for Jake Leschyshyn, who buried his eighth goal of the season at 16:14 to tie the contest 1-1. 1:28 later, Blake Hillman's shot through traffic beat Brandon Bussi to give the Wolf Pack a 2-1 advantage.

Georgii Merkulov tied the tilt 5:41 into the second period, banging home a rebound for his 29 th goal of the season. Nick Zabaneh, in his professional debut, then put the Bruins ahead for good 11:11 into the third period. Zabaneh took a feed from Patrick Brown and beat Garand for his first career goal, the eventual game-winner.

Merkulov hit the empty net at 18:38, completing his first career 30-goal season and the first by a Bruin since Frank Vatrano in 2015-16.

Berard led the Wolf Pack in goals with 25 on the season. Alex Belzile, meanwhile, led the club in points with 50 (19 g, 31 a) during his first season with the club. Mac Hollowell led the way in assists with 41, the first Wolf Pack player since Taylor Beck in 2016-17 to record 40 assists in a season.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday afternoon at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA.

The Phantoms jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the second period, using a three-goal outburst in the middle stanza. Tanner Laczynski opened the scoring 17:39 into the game, converting on a powerplay for his 17 th goal of the season.

Zayde Wisdom then potted the eventual game-winning goal 9:52 into the second period, kicking off the three-goal outburst. Cooper Marody and Elliot Desnoyers both tacked on insurance markers, with Marody striking at 14:34 and Desnoyers at 19:42.

Wilmer Skoog got the visitors on the board at 15:53 of the third period, scoring the 22 nd goal of his rookie campaign.

Rookie forward Mackie Samoskevich led the Checkers in both goals with 22 and points with 54 (22 g, 32 a) during the regular season. Asplund paced the club in assists with 35 in his first year with the team after signing with the parent Florida Panthers (NHL) in July.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Game 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs goes on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in Charlotte. Be sure to tune in to the live coverage on both AHLTV and Mixlr, which starts with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' at 3:45 p.m.

For playoff information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.