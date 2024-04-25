Logan Stankoven Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie

April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Logan Stankoven

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Logan Stankoven(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Logan Stankoven has been named the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie, the league announced Thursday. The award was voted on by players, coaches and media throughout the AHL.

Stankoven, 21, compiled 57 points (24-33=57) in 47 games for Texas during his first professional season, including six power play goals, 20 power play points, three game-winning goals and a +9 rating. He becomes the third Stars player to win the award in the team's 15 years in the AHL, joining Curtis McKenzie (2013-14) and Riley Damiani (2020-21).

Last week, Stankoven also became the third Texas player to earn a place on the AHL's All-Rookie Team, joining McKenzie and Damiani before him. He then earned a spot on the 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team along with fellow Stars forward Mavrik Bourque.

Recalled by the Dallas Stars on Feb. 24, Stankoven still finished first among AHL rookies with 57 points, shared third with 33 assists and ranked third with 24 goals. He made his NHL debut for Dallas on Feb. 24 at Carolina and totaled 14 points (6-8=14) in 24 NHL games. Monday, Stankoven recorded his first Stanley Cup Playoff point, an assist in Game One against the Vegas Golden Knights.

He was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for November and selected to the AHL All-Star Game, where he was joined by teammates Bourque and Matej Blumel, as well as Head Coach Neil Graham. The first-year forward matched a franchise record 11-game point streak from Nov. 10, 2023 through Dec. 9, 2023, where he totaled 16 points (8-8=16) during that span.

Stankoven is the first Stars rookie to surpass 50 points since Jason Dickinson (22-31=53) in 2015-16. His 57 points is the second most all-time for a first-year Texas player, behind McKenzie, who had 65 points (27-38=65) in 2013-14.

The Kamloops, British Columbia native was originally selected in the second round (47th overall) by Dallas in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The Texas Stars host the Manitoba Moose tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Game Two of the best-of-three Calder Cup Playoffs first round series at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

2024-25 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.