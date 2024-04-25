Great Playoff Seats Still Available for Game 1 this Saturday

April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The moment is almost here. Playoff hockey in the Stateline begins Saturday!

Great seats are still available for Games 1 and 4 of the IceHogs' best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series, presented by BMO. The IceHogs and Grand Rapids Griffins will face off on Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 5 at 4 p.m. (if necessary) at the BMO Center.

Experience the thrill of playoff hockey and be there from the beginning as your red hot Rockford IceHogs begin their quest for the Calder Cup!

Best of 5 Series Schedule:

Game #1 - Saturday, Apr. 27 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)

Game #2 - Wednesday, May 1 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #3 - Friday, May 3 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #4* - Sunday, May 5 at RFD (4 p.m. CT)

Game #5* - Friday, May 10 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

*if necessary

Stay tuned for additional IceHogs playoff ticket information at IceHogs.com.

