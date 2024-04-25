Great Playoff Seats Still Available for Game 1 this Saturday
April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The moment is almost here. Playoff hockey in the Stateline begins Saturday!
Great seats are still available for Games 1 and 4 of the IceHogs' best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series, presented by BMO. The IceHogs and Grand Rapids Griffins will face off on Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 5 at 4 p.m. (if necessary) at the BMO Center.
Experience the thrill of playoff hockey and be there from the beginning as your red hot Rockford IceHogs begin their quest for the Calder Cup!
Best of 5 Series Schedule:
Game #1 - Saturday, Apr. 27 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)
Game #2 - Wednesday, May 1 at GR (6 p.m. CT)
Game #3 - Friday, May 3 at GR (6 p.m. CT)
Game #4* - Sunday, May 5 at RFD (4 p.m. CT)
Game #5* - Friday, May 10 at GR (6 p.m. CT)
*if necessary
Stay tuned for additional IceHogs playoff ticket information at IceHogs.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2024
- Logan Stankoven Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie - Texas Stars
- Stars' Stankoven Voted Winner of 2023-24 Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as AHL's Outstanding Rookie - AHL
- T-Birds Put Bow on Record-Breaking 2023-24 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Great Playoff Seats Still Available for Game 1 this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Friday Pig Roast Highlights Griffins Promotions for Central Division Semifinals vs. IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Parssinen Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Visit Checkers in Game 1 of Calder Cup Playoffs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners, Sign Reid Dyck to ATO, Sign Bryce Montgomery to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Spectacular in Game One Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Tally 46 Shots in 2-0 Game One Loss to Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Top Condors in Opening Game - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Great Playoff Seats Still Available for Game 1 this Saturday
- IceHogs Add Pharand and Savoie from Junior Ranks
- Dates Set for IceHogs' Playoff Matchup with Griffins
- Crevier Scores OT Winner in Regular Season Finale
- Hogs Need Win vs. Wolves for Chance at Home Ice in Upcoming Playoff Series