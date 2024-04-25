Friday Pig Roast Highlights Griffins Promotions for Central Division Semifinals vs. IceHogs
April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Wednesday, May 1, 2024 vs. Rockford IceHogs (Game 2/Home Game 1)
Friday, May 3, 2024 vs. Rockford IceHogs (Game 3/Home Game 2)
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena each night (doors open at 6 p.m.)
Playoff Rally Towels presented by Gun Lake Casino: Fans will receive Griffins playoff rally towels upon entrance to the arena.
$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: The Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.
Pig Roast: Before Game 3 on Friday, Van Andel Arena will host an outdoor pig roast on its brick plaza on Fulton Street, adjacent to the Griffins' 2024 Playoffs arena decal. From 5 p.m. until everything -- including the oink -- is gone, fans can purchase a $14 BBQ Pork Sandwich Combo that includes chips and a bottled water or soda, and which ticket holders may choose to take inside the arena to enjoy once the doors are open. (Cashless transactions only. Promotion is subject to change and valid while supplies last.)
Playoff SuperPass: Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs can purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
All Remaining Griffins Games to Air on 96.1 The Game: All radio broadcasts for the Griffins' 2024 Calder Cup Playoff games will be on 96.1 The Game .
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins salute the crowd
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2024
- Logan Stankoven Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie - Texas Stars
- Stars' Stankoven Voted Winner of 2023-24 Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as AHL's Outstanding Rookie - AHL
- T-Birds Put Bow on Record-Breaking 2023-24 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Great Playoff Seats Still Available for Game 1 this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Friday Pig Roast Highlights Griffins Promotions for Central Division Semifinals vs. IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Parssinen Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Visit Checkers in Game 1 of Calder Cup Playoffs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners, Sign Reid Dyck to ATO, Sign Bryce Montgomery to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Spectacular in Game One Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Tally 46 Shots in 2-0 Game One Loss to Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Top Condors in Opening Game - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Friday Pig Roast Highlights Griffins Promotions for Central Division Semifinals vs. IceHogs
- Peppino's to Host Griffins Watch Parties for All Road Playoff Games
- Griffins Clinch Second Place In Central Division With Overtime Win Over Milwaukee
- Griffins Clinch Second Place in Central Division
- Griffins Finish Regular Season Road Games with 4-1 Loss to Iowa