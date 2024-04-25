Friday Pig Roast Highlights Griffins Promotions for Central Division Semifinals vs. IceHogs

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 vs. Rockford IceHogs (Game 2/Home Game 1)

Friday, May 3, 2024 vs. Rockford IceHogs (Game 3/Home Game 2)

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena each night (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Playoff Rally Towels presented by Gun Lake Casino: Fans will receive Griffins playoff rally towels upon entrance to the arena.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: The Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Pig Roast: Before Game 3 on Friday, Van Andel Arena will host an outdoor pig roast on its brick plaza on Fulton Street, adjacent to the Griffins' 2024 Playoffs arena decal. From 5 p.m. until everything -- including the oink -- is gone, fans can purchase a $14 BBQ Pork Sandwich Combo that includes chips and a bottled water or soda, and which ticket holders may choose to take inside the arena to enjoy once the doors are open. (Cashless transactions only. Promotion is subject to change and valid while supplies last.)

Playoff SuperPass: Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs can purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

All Remaining Griffins Games to Air on 96.1 The Game: All radio broadcasts for the Griffins' 2024 Calder Cup Playoff games will be on 96.1 The Game .

