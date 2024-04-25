Reign Top Condors in Opening Game

April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Four second period goals powered the Ontario Reign (1-0) past the Bakersfield Condors (0-1) Wednesday night in the opening game of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs at Toyota Arena, taking a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-3 series.

Tyler Madden scored twice in the contest, while Akil Thomas added a goal and an assist and goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 30 shots in his AHL playoff debut to earn the victory.

Date: April 24, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final BAK 0 0 1 1 ONT 0 4 1 5

Shots PP BAK 31 1/5 ONT 35 2/7

Three Stars -

1. Tyler Madden (ONT)

2. Erik Portillo (ONT)

3. Akil Thomas (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Jack Campbell

Next Game: Pacific Division First Round Game 2 | Saturday, April 27 at Bakersfield | 7 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena

