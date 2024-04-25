Reign Top Condors in Opening Game
April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Four second period goals powered the Ontario Reign (1-0) past the Bakersfield Condors (0-1) Wednesday night in the opening game of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs at Toyota Arena, taking a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-3 series.
Tyler Madden scored twice in the contest, while Akil Thomas added a goal and an assist and goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 30 shots in his AHL playoff debut to earn the victory.
Date: April 24, 2024
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final BAK 0 0 1 1 ONT 0 4 1 5
Shots PP BAK 31 1/5 ONT 35 2/7
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP
Three Stars -
1. Tyler Madden (ONT)
2. Erik Portillo (ONT)
3. Akil Thomas (ONT)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Jack Campbell
Next Game: Pacific Division First Round Game 2 | Saturday, April 27 at Bakersfield | 7 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2024
- Wolf Spectacular in Game One Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Tally 46 Shots in 2-0 Game One Loss to Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Top Condors in Opening Game - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.