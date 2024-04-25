Mavrik Bourque Wins Les Cunningham Award as Most Valuable Player

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque has been named the winner of the Les Cunningham Award as the American Hockey League's Most Valuable Player. The league announced the news Thursday in a pregame ceremony at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ahead of Game Two of the Central Division first round series between Texas and Manitoba.

Bourque, 22, led the league with 77 points (26-51=77) in 71 games this season, earning the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's scoring champion, confirmed at the end of the regular season Sunday. The second-year Stars forward also led the league and set a franchise record with 256 shots on goal, finished second with 51 assists, and shared third with 20 power play assists. Bourque is the first scoring champion to also win Most Valuable Player since Chicago's Kenny Agostino claimed both in 2016-17.

He joins current assistant coach Travis Morin as the only Texas players to win the Les Cunningham Award. Morin received the honor in 2013-14 after compiling 88 points (32-56=88) in 66 games for the Stars. Bourque also joins Morin as the only Stars players to record over 70 points and 50 assists in a season.

Bourque was named the AHL's Player of the Month in November and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose with teammates Matej Blumel and Logan Stankoven, as well as Head Coach Neil Graham. Bourque and Stankoven were also named to the 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team last week. Earlier today, Stankoven was named the Dudley (Red) Garrett Award winner as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie.

Tuesday in Game One of the Calder Cup Playoffs, Bourque led the Stars to a 6-3 win over the Moose with four points (2-2=4). He also posted four points in a game twice during the regular season, including four assists in a 6-5 overtime win Nov. 29 at San Diego and four goals in a 4-3 overtime win Dec. 19 against Grand Rapids.

The Plessisville, Quebec native was originally selected in the first round (30th overall) by Dallas in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

