Wolf Pack Drop Heartbreaker in Game 1 to Checkers
April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack opened their Calder Cup Playoff journey on Thursday night at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers. A late goal from the Checkers broke a 1-1 tie and propelled the home side to a 3-1 Game 1 victory.
Will Lockwood potted his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal 16:46 into the third period, scoring a shorthanded marker to give the Checkers a victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three, First Round series. Skyler Brind'Amour picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone after a turnover, entering the offensive zone on the left-wing side.
Brind'Amour connected on a pass with Lockwood, who went forehand to the backhand before beating Dylan Garand for the eventual game-winning goal.
The Wolf Pack opened the scoring 8:15 into the game, converting on their first powerplay opportunity. Nic Petan fired a shot from the point that Riley Nash tipped, allowing the puck to beat Spencer Knight by the blocker. The goal, Nash's first of the Calder Cup Playoffs, was his sixth career playoff goal.
The Checkers responded with a powerplay goal of their own at 13:09, with Bobby Trivigno in the penalty box for slashing. Zac Dalpe bobbled the puck on the left-wing side, but quickly settled things down and snapped a shot by the glove of Garand.
The powerplay marker was Dalpe's 19 th career marker in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The second period featured some terrific goaltending from both sides. Garand tossed aside ten bids from the Checkers, including a high-danger chance in the opening seconds of the period. Knight was also strong, making eight saves as the Checkers killed off two Wolf Pack powerplays in the middle stanza.
Matt Kiersted gave the Wolf Pack a golden opportunity at 14:50 of the third period, taking a double-minor for high-sticking. The ensuing powerplay would see the Checkers pot the game-winning goal, as Lockwood sent the crowd into a frenzy at 16:46.
The Wolf Pack pushed hard in the final minutes, but Rasmus Asplund secured the victory with an empty net bid at 19:34.
The Wolf Pack must win to keep their season alive on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 against the Checkers. The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. from the Bojangles Coliseum.
For playoff information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.
