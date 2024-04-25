Roadrunners Tally 46 Shots in 2-0 Game One Loss to Calgary

Tucson Roadrunners' Conor Geekie on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox)

TUCSON, AZ - It was an electric Whiteout atmosphere in the Tucson Arena for Game One of the playoffs as the Tucson Roadrunners fell 2-0 to the Calgary Wranglers to open the three-game series from the Tucson Arena.

Despite having 46 shots on goal, the Roadrunners were unable to find the back of the net in the Wednesday night matchup against the Wranglers. The two sides squared off in a back-and-forth battle that featured two goalies who stood on their head for the entire contest.

The first period was scoreless between the two teams, however, Calgary had 13 shots on goal while Tucson had 15. Tucson had three power-play opportunities in the period while Calgary had one. Tucson would successfully kill the first period power-play for the Wranglers as well as one in the second period and one in the third.

The scoreless tie was broken at the 6:14 mark of the second period when Calgary would find the back of the net on an even-strength goal to take the 1-0 lead. Tucson would record 15 shots on goal in the period for the second consecutive period, but were still unable to get one by the Wranglers netminder.

Calgary would hold the one-goal lead for much of the frame, despite the valiant effort from the Roadrunners, hitting the post on multiple occasions throughout the game; but ultimately being unable to score. Calgary would add an empty netter late after Tucson pulled goalie Matthew Villalta to give the Wranglers a 2-0 lead. Matthew Villalta shined bright for the Roadrunners making 33 saves and giving up just a single goal.

Tucson looks to bounce back in a must-win game two on Friday evening against the Wranglers from the Tucson Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.

"We have to get our rest and get ready for Friday. It is fun playing in the moment and keeping the puck out of the net. We will see what areas we need to improve on and find some spots to put the puck in the net. Intensity better be high and we better leave it all on the ice for our fans," said Goalie Matthew Villalta following Tucson's 2-0 loss on Wednesday night.

