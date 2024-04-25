Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners, Sign Reid Dyck to ATO, Sign Bryce Montgomery to PTO

April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 25, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Ryan Mast from the Maine Mariners, signed goaltender Reid Dyck to an amateur try-out, and signed defenseman Bryce Montgomery to a professional try-out.

Mast, 21, skated in 47 games with the Mariners this season, tallying five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defenseman has also played in two playoff games with Maine. Mast appeared in seven games in the regular season for Providence. The Bloomfield, Mich., native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Dyck, 20, played in 35 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL, recording a 2.70 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound netminder posted a 25-7-2 record with two shutouts in the 2023-24 campaign. The Winkler, Manitoba, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (183rd) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Montgomery, 21, skated in 42 games with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL this season, totaling four goals and eight assists for 12 points. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman spent the 2022-23 season with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL, tallying six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 48 games. The Bowie, Md., native was originally selected by Carolina in the sixth round (170th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

