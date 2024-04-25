Join the Amerks for a Pregame Block Party Ahead of Playoff Opener Friday at Blue Cross Arena

April 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting a Pregame ROC the Block Party outside of Blue Cross Arena ahead of Friday's playoff opener between the Amerks and Syracuse Crunch.

The event will be held on Broad St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring live music, food and family-friendly entertainment before the Amerks host the Crunch in Game 1 of North Division Semifinals at 7:05 p.m.

To accommodate the event, Broad St. will be closed and inaccessible from Exchange Blvd. and South Ave. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to navigate through the congested streets surrounding Blue Cross Arena while parking is also expected to fill up fast.

Friday's pregame festivities also include a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for fans 21 and older in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring $3 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets start at just $20 and are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.