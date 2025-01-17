Moose Blanked by Marlies

The Manitoba Moose (11-20-1-1) fell 3-0 to the Toronto Marlies (19-10-2-3) on Friday. The Moose were coming off a 1-0 win against the Grand Rapids Griffins the weekend prior.

Matthew Barbolini opened the scoring for the Marlies 5:33 into the first frame. Jacob Quillan added a shorthanded tally six minutes later to establish a 2-0 lead for Toronto. Kaapo Kähkönen made 13 saves on 15 shots in the Manitoba net, and Matt Murray made four saves to hold the Moose off the scoresheet.

Neither team found the back of the net through the middle frame, with the Moose outshooting the Marlies 10-8 during the period. Kähkönen made eight saves to keep his crease clear, and Murray made 10 stops in the Toronto net.

The Moose opened the third period with two great chances, but Murray continued to hold back the home-side. As time ticked down to the final minutes of the game, Manitoba called Kähkönen to the bench for an extra attacker. The gambit didn't pay off as Ryan Tverberg hit the empty net, securing a 3-0 win for the Marlies. The Moose were held goalless by Murray, who wrapped up with 23 saves. Kaapo Kähkönen made 27 saves on 29 shots in net for Manitoba.

Quotable

Moose forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Click for full interview)

"We had a great road trip and we didn't carry that into the first period, for whatever reason. I thought we had a good response in the second and third, and generated a ton of chances. We need to keep that feeling we had on the road going."

Statbook

Isaak Phillips made his Moose debut, playing his 200th AHL game

Jaret Anderson-Dolan led the Moose with three shots

Kaapo Kähkönen has allowed two or less goals in his past three appearances

What's Next?

The Moose host the Toronto Marlies once again on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets for the second game of Minor Hockey Weekend.

You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Prepared by Gwen Blackwell

