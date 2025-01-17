Silver Knights Fall to Firebirds, 6-3

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 6-3, on the road.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Morrison opened the scoring early in the first period to give the Firebirds an early 1-0 lead.

Mason Morelli, who returned to the lineup on January 11, tied the game at one midway through the first. Dysin Mayo and Robert Hägg both assisted on the play.

The Firebirds scored five unanswered goals in the second period to make it 6-2 heading into the final frame.

Tanner Laczynski cut Coachella's lead to four, assisted by Brendan Brisson and Calen Addison. Cal Burke added another at 11:00 in the third, with Mayo and Gage Quinney picking up the assists.

Stezka stopped 29 of 32 to secure a 6-3 win for Coachella.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Jan. 18 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Monday, Jan. 20 | 5 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

Tuesday, Jan. 21 | 5:30 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

Friday, Jan. 24 | 7 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 25 | 6 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will continue their road trip on Saturday, January 18 against the Ontario Reign. Fans can watch on FloHockey, or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.