Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Max Crozier from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 24, has skated in 22 games with the Crunch this season, recording three goals and nine points with a plus-5 rating. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound defenseman leads all Syracuse blueliners with two game-winning tallies while ranking second for goals (tied), assists and points. Crozier has played 80 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, scoring three goals and adding 26 assists to go along with 95 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating.

The Calgary, Alberta, native made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay last season, logging 13 minutes of time on ice January 13 versus Anaheim. Crozier appeared in 13 contests with the Lightning in 2023-24 and collected his first career NHL point with an assist January 23 at Philadelphia. He went on to skate in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bolts, recording two penalty minutes and four shots on goal while averaging 14:15 of time on ice over the three-game span.

Crozier was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 120th overall, in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.