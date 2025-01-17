Crunch Top Islanders

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Cam Thiesing scored his first professional goal on Friday night, but the Bridgeport Islanders (8-24-2-2), American Hockey League of the New York Islanders, fell to the Syracuse Crunch (17-11-5-4), 4-1, at Total Mortgage Arena.

Gage Goncalves had two goals and three points for the visitors, including his first two AHL goals this season. Conor Sheary and Gabriel Fortier each added one goal, while Matt Tomkins (6-6-3) made 29 saves. It's the eighth time this season he's stopped at least 25 shots.

Thiesing had the Islanders' lone goal, which came at even strength at 15:24 of the third period. Eetu Liukas gathered the puck near the right corner on a heavy forecheck, and he backhanded a pass to Thiesing in front. Thiesing hammered a slap shot behind Tomkins for his first pro goal.

Bridgeport came out strong in the first period, outshooting the Crunch 12-7 but failed to beat Tomkins. The game remained scoreless through the intermission.

Goncalves broke the deadlock early in the second, potting two quick goals in a span of 2:04. At the 4:28 mark, Roman Schmidt stole the puck in his own zone and found Goncalves pulling away at center ice for a breakaway. Goncalves sniped a wrister past Jakub Skarek (4-11-1) to make it 1-0.

Shortly after, Goncalves skated towards the crease and received Logan Brown's pass, where he flipped the puck off the crossbar and into the back of the net at 6:32.

At 18:02 of the second, Travis Mitchell was accessed a slashing penalty, putting Crunch on the man advantage and leading to the game's only power-play conversion. Syracuse benefited 39 seconds later when Goncalves passed the puck from the right circle to Sheary in the low slot. His feed deflected off the end of Sheary's stick and rolled past Skarek to make it 3-0.

Thiesing made it 3-1 with just 4:36 to play, giving the Islanders hope and allowing them to pull Skarek for an extra attacker. However, Gabriel Fortier notched his eighth goal of the season into the empty cage at 17:43.

The Islanders' power play went 0-for-2, while the penalty kill went 3-for-4. The Crunch led in shots, 36-30. The two clubs will rematch next Friday night, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in Syracuse, N.Y.

Next Time Out: The Islanders complete a four-game homestand tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Total Mortgage Arena. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

