Preview: Islanders vs. Crunch

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (8-23-2-2) hit the halfway mark of the regular season tonight, hosting the Syracuse Crunch (16-11-5-4) at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. It's also game three of a four-game homestand that ends tomorrow night against Springfield. Last time out, the Islanders couldn't solve Thunderbirds goaltender Colten Ellis in a 4-0 loss at home on Wednesday. It was the fourth time Bridgeport has been shut out this season, but the first time when recording at least 30 shots (31).

ISLANDERS VS. CRUNCH

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Crunch this season, and the only tilt in Connecticut. The two clubs will square off in a 7 p.m. rematch next Friday, Jan. 24 in Syracuse, N.Y. Bridgeport went 0-2-0-0 against Syracuse last season including a 5-4 loss in their most recent meeting on Nov. 14, 2023 at Total Mortgage Arena. Maxim Groshev, who's back for his second season with the Crunch, scored a hat trick for Syracuse that afternoon, while Cole Bardreau led the Islanders' offense with one goal and one assist.

VIEW FROM SYRACUSE

Tampa's affiliate has lost four of its last five games (1-2-1-1), but has recorded points in two straight (1-0-0-1) entering the weekend. Syracuse is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to Providence at home on Wednesday, where Logan Brown and Jujhar Khaira each scored in regulation. Brandon Halverson made 28 saves between the pipes and was 3-for-5 on the shootout. The 28-year-old netminder leads all AHL goalies with a 1.84 GAA (min. 660 minutes played) and ranks third in save percentage (.932). He is fifth in minutes played (1,337:12) and will represent Syracuse at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic next month.

SMITH SEES FORMER TEAM

Gemel Smith began the season with Syracuse and recorded four points in seven games (1g, 3a) before he was released from a professional tryout contract (PTO) on Oct. 28. He joined Bridgeport on a PTO about six weeks later (Dec. 12) and has five points in nine games (2g, 3a) with the Islanders, including four points in his last five (1g, 3a). The veteran forward has played 372 career AHL games since 2014, with 108 of those coming in a Crunch uniform over parts of five seasons. He scored a career-high 22 goals in 50 games with Syracuse during the 2019-20 campaign.

GATCOMB MAKES NHL DEBUT

Marc Gatcomb made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward had four hits and one block in 7:27 of ice time during the Islanders' 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators at UBS Arena. Gatcomb is in his third professional season out of UConn and became the second former Bridgeport Islander to make his NHL debut this season (Isaiah George is the other). Gatcomb returned to the AHL on Wednesday in time to play against Springfield. He has 17 points (9g, 8a) in 35 games with Bridgeport this season, and is one of just three players to appear in every contest.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders are looking for their first win against a North Division opponent (0-4-0-0)... Three of their next five games will take place against the North, including tonight... Chris Terry has six points in his last five games (3g, 3a), and is one goal from tying Travis St. Denis (2016-20) and Otto Koivula (2018-24) for fifth on the team's all-time list (65)... Terry's 22 assists on the season are tied for seventh among all AHL players... Matt Kopperud and Matias Rajaniemi were returned to the Worcester Railers (ECHL) today.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (17-20-7): Last: 5-3 L vs. Philadelphia, last night -- Tomorrow vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (14-17-1-4): Last: 2-1 W at Wheeling, Sunday -- Next: Tonight vs. Adirondack, 7:05 p.m. ET

