T-Birds Release iOS and Google Play Store App

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced the creation of their brand-new iOS and Google Play store app, which is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The new app, made in collaboration with the Thunderbirds' web developer Eden Creative, features a clean, easy-to-follow navigation that closely mirrors the team's website while also allowing fans to sign up for push notifications to be the first to know about team news, game scoring updates, and special promotional offers.

"The new Thunderbirds app will allow our biggest fans an easier way to stay updated on all of our outstanding hockey-based content," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We are very excited to unveil this brand new form of content for our fans and would like to thank our partners at Eden Creative for their guidance and commitment to making this a top-of-the-line user experience for our fans."

The app is free to download now on smart phones and tablets. Fans with Android devices can download, while Apple iOS users can get their app.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.