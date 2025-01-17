Moose Recall Ryan Chyzowski from Norfolk
January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Ryan Chyzowski from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Chyzowski, 24, has 21 points (8G, 13A) in 29 games with the Admirals this season, including nine points (2G, 7A) his past five games. The Kamloops, B.C. product has 88 points (43G, 45A) in 107 career ECHL games split between the Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Norfolk. Chyzowski has appeared in 59 career AHL contests, recording eight points (7G, 1A) with the Toronto Marlies. Prior to turning pro, Chyzowski racked up 217 points (98G, 119A) in 280 games with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers.
The Moose host the Toronto Marlies for games tonight (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 19 (2 p.m.). It's Minor Hockey Weekend at Canada Life Centre, celebrating grassroots hockey in Manitoba. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025
- Moose Recall Ryan Chyzowski from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters to Air Eight Upcoming Games on NewsRadio WTAM 1100 - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Release iOS and Google Play Store App - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers' Gallant Suspended for Six Games - AHL
- Cole Guttman Named to All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Simon Nemec Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Roster - Utica Comets
- Comets' Nemec, IceHogs' Guttman Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Crunch - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Begin Weekend in Des Moines - Rockford IceHogs
- Five Goal Second Period Helps Firebirds Down Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Fall to Firebirds, 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.