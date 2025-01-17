Moose Recall Ryan Chyzowski from Norfolk

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Ryan Chyzowski from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Chyzowski, 24, has 21 points (8G, 13A) in 29 games with the Admirals this season, including nine points (2G, 7A) his past five games. The Kamloops, B.C. product has 88 points (43G, 45A) in 107 career ECHL games split between the Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Norfolk. Chyzowski has appeared in 59 career AHL contests, recording eight points (7G, 1A) with the Toronto Marlies. Prior to turning pro, Chyzowski racked up 217 points (98G, 119A) in 280 games with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Moose host the Toronto Marlies for games tonight (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 19 (2 p.m.). It's Minor Hockey Weekend at Canada Life Centre, celebrating grassroots hockey in Manitoba. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

