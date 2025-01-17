IceHogs Begin Weekend in Des Moines

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Des Moines, IA. - The Rockford IceHogs return to action as they take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. The IceHogs took the last meeting in Des Moines on Dec. 28 by a 4-2 score.

Rockford To Host All Star Classic- AHL President and CEO Scott Howson announced Sunday that the Rockford IceHogs and BMO Center will host the 2026 AHL All Star Classic. The event will take place Feb. 10-11 at the BMO Center in Downtown Rockford. Fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26 for more information on the event and tickets. Individual tickets for the All-Star Classic will be on sale at a later date.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 15-16-3-1, 34 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 13-20-2-0, 28 points (6th Central Division)

IceHogs Make Moves- The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Dmitri Kuzmin from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Isaak Phillips. Kuzmin is in his second AHL season, playing for the Manitoba Moose before being dealt to Rockford. The Kholstovo, Belarus native played with IceHogs defender Artyom Levshunov at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Division 1 tournament.

Spodniak Nets First Goal - Rookie Matus Spodniak scored his first AHL goal in the IceHogs 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals last Sunday. The Slovakia native was called up from the Indy Fuel in December and has skated in four games with the IceHogs. Spodniak scored 20 points in 48 games with the Fuel last season.

Scouting The Opponent - The Iowa Wild return from a four-game West Coast swing against the San Diego Gulls and Ontario Reign. Iowa went 1-3 in the four games in California. Liam Ohgren (12G,11A) and Travis Boyd (5G,11A) both lead Iowa with 23 points on the season. Rockford is 3-4 against the Wild in their first seven meetings this season.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-1

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 1-5

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-0

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m. W 4-2

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m. L 4-5

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

