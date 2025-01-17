IceHogs Dismantle the Wild 6-3 in Iowa

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Des Moines, IA. - The Rockford IceHogs bested the Iowa Wild 6-3 on Friday night inside Wells Fargo Arena. Rockford was paced by their all-star Cole Guttman and his pair of goals.

The IceHogs came out flying in the opening period, tying their season-high of scoring four goals in one frame. Rockford converted on its first power play of the game with Landon Slaggert banging in a rebound 2:21 into the game.

Just 11 seconds later, Paul Ludwinski beat Dylan Ferguson off a turnover for the 2-0 lead. With the Hogs back on the man-advantage, Kevin Korchinski faked out the entire Iowa penalty kill, then fed Cole Guttman down low for a one-time blast.

The IceHogs ballooned the score to 4-0 with 28 seconds to go in the 1st. Samuel Savoie led an excellent rush up ice, swung behind the net and then set up Guttman's second goal of the game.

Iowa would not go quietly and mounted a comeback in the second period attempt with Ben Jones who cut the deficit to 4-1. Just after a Wild man-advantage ended, Bradley Marek found a rebound in front of Drew Commesso then scored the 4-2 goal.

The Wild made it a one-goal game thanks to a live bounce off the end boards that Joseph Cecconi sent in. With a little under two minutes to go, Brett Seney followed up a Joey Anderson breakaway and finished the rebound, 5-3.

Ludwinski added his second of the night with an empty-net finish. Commesso held down the fort and finished with 41 stops in the win.

The IceHogs are back in action on Saturday, January 18th on the road against the Wild. The puck drops inside Well Fargo Arena at 6:00pm CT.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Saturday, January 25th for matchup with the Wolves. Rockford will wear specialty Chicago Storm jerseys that will be auctioned off for "Autism Awareness Night." Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.