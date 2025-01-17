Five Goal Second Period Helps Firebirds Down Silver Knights

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the Henderson Silver Knights on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score 6-3. A record tying five second period goals led Coachella Valley to their 20th win of the season, matching a total set on October 31, 2023, vs. Abbotsford.

QUICK NOTES

Logan Morrison opened the scoring 1:38 into the first period. Daniel Sprong and Lleyton Roed earned the assists on Morrison's seventh goal of the season.

Henderson tied the game on a redirection from Mason Morelli at 10:10.

Coachella Valley netted five goals in the second period. The goal scorers included: Jani Nyman (x2), Daniel Sprong, Jacob Melanson, and Eduard Sale.

The Silver Knights responded with two goals in the third period, but the Firebirds took the win 6-3.

Forwards Daniel Sprong and Lleyton Roed now have six points over their last three games (Sprong: four goals, two assists - Roed: two goals, four assists).

Coachella Valley moves to 20-12-1-4 on the year and now have points in eight of their last nine games and wins in six of their last seven.

With the victory, Coachella Valley currently sits in sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division (45 points).

The Firebirds' finished the game 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the powerplay, snapping the team's eight-game powerplay goal streak.

Goaltender Ales Stezka earned his first eighth win of the season and made 30 saves on 33 shots.

Coachella Valley outshot Henderson 34-33.

The Firebirds hit the road for a five-game road trip beginning on Saturday night in Colorado to face the Eagles. Puck drop is set for 6:05pm PT.

