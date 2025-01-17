Amerks Force Overtime, But Fall in Shootout to Phantoms

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (22-10-3-1) erased a pair of one-goal deficits during the third period to force overtime, but were unable secure the extra point as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (19-14-5-1) stole a 3-2 decision in the fourth round of the shootout Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the shootout defeat, Rochester boasts a 5-1-1-1 record in the Flower City over the last seven years against Lehigh Valley. The Amerks have won 14 of their last 18 games while earning at least one point in 25 of their last 32 games dating back to Oct. 23.

Forward Josh Dunne pushed his point streak to a season-best five-games as he scored his sixth goal of the season before Brett Murray tied the contest in the final frame with his team-leading 17th. Noah Östlund and Riley Fiddler-Schultz both logged an assist on Dunne's marker while Lukas Rousek and Jack Rathbone picked up the helpers on Murray's.

Goaltender Devon Levi (12-3-2) suffered the defeat while making his 16th appearance in the last 23 games for Rochester. The Quebec native has guided the Amerks to standings points in 33 of his 43 games with the club dating back to his debut with the team in December 2023.

FIRST PERIOD

After failing to convert on their first two power-play opportunities of the night, the Amerks nearly opened the scoring when Brendan Warren was given a feed from Jagger Joshua, who absorbed a hit along the wall as he entered the offensive zone. Warren carried the puck from the blueline towards the Phantoms net and unleashed a shot that rang off the crossbar and stayed out of the net with 13:20 left in the frame.

Later in the stanza, Lehigh Valley forced Levi to freeze the puck inside the Rochester zone. On the ensuing face-off, Jacob Gaucher won the draw back to Ethan Samson at the right point. The Lehigh Valley blueliner hammered a shot over the glove of the Amerks' netminder for his seventh of the slate at the 15:15 mark.

SECOND PERIOD

The Amerks and Phantoms traded tripping infractions in the second stanza while combining for 18 shots but neither solved the other's goaltender, keeping the score 1-0 in favor of the Phantoms.

THIRD PERIOD

In the first 2:58, both teams took another penalty but again were unable to use the man-advantage to change the score.

Midway through the period though, Fiddler-Schultz, Östlund, and Dunne all worked to cycle the puck in the offensive zone before Östlund lobbied a pass to Dunne from the near corner. Dunne caught the pass in stride before tucking a shot over the right shoulder of Phantoms netminder Parker Gahagen to tie the score.

Four minutes later after Dunne's tally, he drew a hooking infraction, giving Rochester its fifth power-play of the contest.

While down a skater, the Phantoms forced a turnover and Brendan Furry controlled it inside the Amerks zone. The second-year forward waited patiently before wrapping around the net and tucking it inside the far side to reclaim the Lehigh Valley lead at the 12:42 mark.

Trailing by a goal again for the second time of the night, Rochester's thoughts of tying the score took a hit as they were whistled for its third penalty of the contest with 5:55 left in regulation.

The Amerks not only successfully cleared off the infraction, but they also pulled Levi for an extra skater with just over two minutes to play. With Levi on the bench, the Amerks set-up in the offensive zone before Rathbone provided a feed for Rousek in the left corner of the ice. The Czechia native threaded a perfect backdoor-pass to Murray to steer inside the post to even the score at 2-2 with 55 seconds left in the third, ultimately sending the game beyond regulation.

OVERTIME

Early in the extra frame, Lehigh Valley had the first chance to grab the win, but Rathbone blocked a shot to the right of Levi. The blueliner snagged the puck and quickly snapped it ahead for Rosen. As the latter sprinted ahead all alone, he appeared to beat Gahagen, however after review, it was deemed no goal.

Despite the clubs combining for eight more shots in the overtime, the score remained tied at two following the conclusion of the frame.

SHOOTOUT

The first two skaters for each team were unsuccessful on their attempts but traded goals in the third round from Rosen and Samu Tuomaala. After Konsta Helenius was denied, Rodrigo Abols converted in the fourth round to secure the 3-2 win or Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

The Amerks and Phantoms meet for the second straight night on Saturday, Jan. 18 to close out their season series as the home-and-home set shifts to the PPL Center in Allentown. The 7:05 p.m. matchup will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

LV: E. Samson (7), B. Furry (4)

ROC: J. Dunne (6), B. Murray (17)

Goaltenders

LV: P. Gahagen - 30/32 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 30/32 (SOL)

Shots

LV: 33

ROC: 32

Special Teams

LV: PP (0/3) | PK (5/5)

ROC: PP (0/5) | PK (3/3)

Three Stars:

1. LV - R. Abols

2. ROC - B. Murray

3. LV - B. Furry

