Monsters to Air Eight Upcoming Games on NewsRadio WTAM 1100

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the team will air eight upcoming games on NewsRadio WTAM 1100 AM in Cleveland. All games will air as simulcasts on the Monsters' flagship radio station, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, and the AHL's official streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey with select games simulcast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network. The Monsters' full WTAM 1100 schedule is included below.

Friday, January 17th at Grand Rapids Griffins, 7:00 pm

Thursday, January 23rd vs. Chicago Wolves, 7:00 pm *

Friday, January 31st vs. Providence Bruins, 7:00 pm *

Saturday, February 1st vs. Providence Bruins, 7:00 pm *

Saturday, February 8th at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6:00 pm

Tuesday, February 11th vs. Rochester Americans, 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 15th at Chicago Wolves, 8:00 pm

Wednesday, February 19th at Rochester Americans, 7:00 pm

* Simulcast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network

