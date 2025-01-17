Iowa's Comeback Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Rockford

January 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - A four-goal first period deficit proved too much for the Iowa Wild to overcome in a 6-3 loss to the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night.

Landon Slaggert punched a rebound past Dylan Ferguson (23 saves) 2:21 into the game to put Rockford ahead 1-0.

Paul Ludwinski widened the lead to two goals 11 seconds later when he took advantage of a turnover in front of the net.

Cole Guttman hammered home a one-timer on the power play at 18:11 and found the back of the net again at 19:32 to give the IceHogs a 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Rockford outshot Iowa 14-11 in the opening 20 minutes.

Ben Jones corralled a centering pass from Travis Boyd and elevated a shot over Drew Commesso (41 saves) at 7:41 of the middle frame. Cameron Crotty also assisted on Jones's goal.

Iowa narrowed the deficit to two goals with 51 seconds remaining in the second period when Bradley Marek swatted the rebound of a Carson Lambos point shot past Commesso with a diving backhand effort. Adam Raska earned a secondary assist on Marek's goal.

The Wild outshot the IceHogs 23-21 through two periods.

The Wild pulled within one goal at 6:29 of the third period. Jack Peart set up Graeme Clarke for a one-timer, which ricocheted off the end wall to Joseph Cecconi to deposit into the empty net.

Brett Seney finished off the rebound of Joey Anderson's breakaway opportunity at 18:12 and Ludwinski scored on the empty net at 19:37.

Iowa outshot Rockford 44-29. The Wild finished scoreless on five power play opportunities while the IceHogs went 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa and Rockford square off again on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. on Local Heroes Night. The first 1,500 fans will receive a rope hat giveaway presented by Service Legends and KIOA.

