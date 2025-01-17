Monsters Claw Back and Beat the Griffins 5-4 in a Shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-4 in a shootout on Friday Night night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 22-11-1-3 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Grand Rapids scored twice in the opening frame with Tim Gettinger at 12:05 and Alex Doucet at 15:19 making it a 2-0 Griffins lead through 20 minutes. Grand Rapids tacked on another goal at 0:23 with Sheldon Dries making it 3-0. The Monsters got two goals back as Dylan Gambrell scored at 1:19 with Trey Fix-Wolansky and Gavin Brindley on the assists making it a 3-1 deficit for Cleveland. Roman Ahcan at the 2:49 mark added another off a feed from Daemon Hunt to change the score to 3-2 in favor of Grand Rapids. The Griffins would get one back with a tally by Austin Watson at 3:40 of the second period to go back ahead 4-2. Cleveland then added two late goals in the second stanza by Fix-Wolansky at 15:45 and Gambrell at 17:29 to lock that game 4-4 through two periods. Stanislav Svozil, Brindley and Gambrell would grab assists over the series of goals. Following 25 minutes of shutout hockey by both netminders, it was Cameron Butler netting the game-winner in the fourth round of the shootout to hand the Monsters the 5-4 victory.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 42 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots in defeat.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 4 0 0 1 5 GR 2 2 0 0 0 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 1/3 2/4 15 min / 6 inf GR 44 2/4 2/3 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 42 4 12-5-3 GR Campbell SOL 22 4 2-3-1 Cleveland Record: 22-11-1-3, 2nd North Division Grand Rapids Record: 21-12-3-1, 1st Central Division

