Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with 680 CJOB, announced today the broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 regular season.

All 72 regular season Moose games will stream at CJOB.com/sports(direct link: manitobamoose.leanplayer.com), MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and the Winnipeg Jets App. Daniel Fink returns for his fifth season as the play-by-play voice of the Moose. Broadcasts begin 15 minutes prior to puck drop and games will be followed by a post-game show to wrap up the action.

In addition to the online feed, 680 CJOB will broadcast 17 Moose games. Coverage on 680 CJOB begins just before puck drop. Featured games this season include:

Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Calgary (7 p.m.)**

Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. Calgary (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Rockford (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Laval (2 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 13 vs. Laval (10:30 a.m.)**

Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Rockford (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 10 at Calgary (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Milwaukee (2 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)**

Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Texas (4 p.m.) - joined in progress

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Belleville (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 28 at Chicago (3 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Milwaukee (2 p.m.)

Sunday, March 10 at Iowa (3 p.m.)

Friday, March 29 vs. Toronto (2 p.m.)

Sunday, April 7 vs. Chicago (2 p.m.)

Sunday, April 14 vs. Iowa (2 p.m.)

All times central

**Features an extended 30-minute pre-game show.

The Moose open the 2023-24 Regular Season on Friday, Oct. 13 at Canada Life Centre against the Calgary Wranglers. Listen in, starting with an extended 30-minute pre-game show, on 680 CJOB, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, or the Winnipeg Jets App.

Tickets for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.